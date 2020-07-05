Kanye West Claims He Is Running For President & Elon Musk Offers ‘Full Support’

American rapper Kanye West has announced he is running for US president….and he has already won the backing of billionaire Elon Musk.

West, who has been slammed by the left over his vocal support for US President Donald Trump, has said he’s launching his own presidential bid….albeit a little late in the day. While it is not yet clear if he has filed any official paperwork to get on the ballot, the deadline to add independent candidates has not yet passed

In a tweet to his millions of followers on Saturday evening, West said: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION“

RT reports: Although West did not elaborate further, leaving dumbfounded netizens wondering if he really means it or is just joking around, he has already secured some notable endorsements, including that of entrepreneur Elon Musk.

“You have my full support,” the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla tweeted.

While some took it as a sure indication that Musk is seeking to become West’s running mate, others expressed skepticism that the outspoken rapper could pull it all off, especially with four months left until the 2020 presidential elections.

Others did not take the announcement at face value, dismissing the tweet as a PR stunt aimed at promoting as-yet unreleased music.

While many laughed off the message as a marketing ploy, it did not take long for US President Donald Trump’s detractors to accuse West of conspiring with the president to “steal the black vote” from Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

While it’s unclear whether West is serious in his intention and, if so, whether he is running as a third party candidate or an independent, the news set Twitter alight, sending #LateRegistration, #Kanye, #2020Vision as well as the name of his wife, Kim Kardashian, trending.