Kanye West Calls Out Globalist Elite: ‘George Soros, Come and Meet With Me Directly’

Kanye West has demanded George Soros “come and meet with me directly,” doubling down on his previous comments from his Tucker Carlson interview.

This time Kanye directly addressed the “Jewish media” and George Soros. “I got my songs, I could go off and just go to Hawaii and live a nice life,” he says. “That means that God has called me to sacrifice all of that in order to bring the truth. That’s what I’m saying, they don’t cut my check. You listen to people that’s getting their check cut by Jewish Media. George Soros, come and meet with me directly!”

Kanye West is also claiming that Jewish people who control the entertainment and media industries have bought the “black voice,” but they haven’t been able to buy his voice.

“They bought the black voice, but they haven’t been able to buy my voice. So instead they blackballed me, they threatened people to not interview me, they threatened people to get away from me, they closed out my stadiums.”

Toward the end of his message, Kanye adds that in order for us to evolve we need to walk forward but that the “thought police” have us “crawling.” Lastly, he says: “We have stopped evolving. We have to fight for free thought, to say how we feel and act upon that. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”

Just last week, Kanye went on Twitter and got suspended for his inflammatory remarks. He tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

As of today, West is refusing to submit to the globalist elite and is continuing to double down on his comments. He will no longer have access to social media because of it.

In response to the social media blackballing, West has announced he is acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by many conservatives due to widespread shadowbanning and censorship issues with other platforms.

Parler’s parent company announced the deal on Monday, declaring West had made “a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”