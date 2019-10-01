Kamala Harris Told Twitter To Delete Trump; Rob Schneider Just Schooled Her About Free Speech in USA

Actor Rob Schneider slammed Sen. Kamala Harris after the Democratic presidential candidate called for Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump’s account because she doesn’t approve of the content of his tweets.

“Government officials asking corporations to sensor people is grossly unAmerican,” Rob Schneider said in reaction to Sen. Harris’ remarks on CNN. “Free Speech is to protect not just the speech you like but also the speech you find abhorrent. @KamalaHarris you are either for ALL of it or NONE of it.”

Free Speech is to protect not just the speech you like but also the speech you find abhorrent. @KamalaHarris you are either for ALL of it or NONE of it. https://t.co/7mdhuRztAI — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 1, 2019

Kamala Harris joined Anderson Cooper on CNN and called for President Trump to be de-platformed.

“Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today, directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people, I frankly, think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress that frankly his Twitter account should be suspended,” Harris said.

Breitbart report: Earlier on Monday, President Trump took to Twitter and tweeted a quote from Pastor Robert Jeffress. “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Jeffress said.

Indeed, Harris’ call to censor President Trump echoed Marvel movie director Joss Whedon, who demanded that Twitter remove President Trump from the platform in the “interests of national security.”

“Can I just add to this crucial thread that in the interests of national security he should be immediately banned from Twitter?” the Avengers director said adding the hashtag “#TakeTrumpOffTwitter.”