Kamala Harris Says ‘We Will Work Together To…Work Together.. Together’..Or Something!

Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent speech about the climate crisis has been called a ‘load of nonsense’….because thats what it was!

It was aslo described as her latest “word salad” which is possibly the kindest way to describe the Vice Presidents inane drivel.

Harris made her remarks earlier in May during a meeting with ASEAN leaders to discuss climate action and clean energy.

Is she following in Joe Biden’s footsteps?

Watch: