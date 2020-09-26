Kamala Harris Says Tupac Is The ‘Best Rapper Alive’

Kamala Harris named the deceased rapper Tupac as the “best rapper alive” in a recent interview.

When CNN commentator Angela Rye asked her to name the ‘best rapper alive’ the Democratic Party vice presidential nominee answered Tupac.

“He’s not alive” said Rye. “Listen, west coast girls think Tupac lives on, I’m with you. I’m with you.”

“I keep doing that,” Harris said “Um, who would I say?” adding “I mean, there’s so many,…..I mean, you know, I — there are some that I, I, I would not mention right now, because they should stay in their lane, but, um, others, I… go on. Keep moving.”

Breitbart reports: It wasn’t long before Harris was getting roasted online.

“She said 2Pandering, I mean 2Pac,” tweeted actor Michael Rapaport.

She said 2Pandering, I mean 2Pac



The Trump campaign also roasted Harris.

Kamala Harris called Tupac the best rapper alive.



“Oops! Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Names 2Pac as ‘Best Rapper Alive,’” wrote James Hirsen.

“Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive? She answers @2PAC Then says ‘Not alive, I know, I keep doing that,’” tweeted Washington Examiner’s Emily Larsen. “Tries to think of another living rapper. ‘There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.’”

“The same Kamala Harris who said she smoked weed while listening to 2pac…. before his first album came out,” reacted Washington Examiner’s Carly Ortiz-Lytle.

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive?



She answers @2PAC



Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”



“UMM?? Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris names 2Pac as the ‘BEST RAPPER ALIVE…” wrote Chuck Callesto. “SHES BEEN SPENDING WAY TOO MUCH TIME WITH JOE BIDEN…”

UMM?? Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris names 2Pac as the 'BEST RAPPER ALIVE…



Everyone’s dunking on Kamala Harris but real ones know both 2pac and Bigs are still alive,” said Kevin Glass.

“Kamala Harris don’t know Tupac dead. I cannot,” tweeted another user.

Last February, Harris said she listened to Tupac and Snoop Dogg while in college. But Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986. She got her law degree from University of California, Hastings College of the Law in 1989. Tupac’s first album wasn’t released until 1991 and Snoop Dogg’s first album was released in 1993.