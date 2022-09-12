Kamala Harris Says She Would ‘Proudly’ Run With Biden If He Decides To Seek Reelection

Vice President Kamala Harris has declared that she would proudly run on President Biden’s ticket in 2024 if he decides to seek reelection.
In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Harris told host Chuck Todd “The president has been very clear that he intends to run again….and if he does, I will be running with him proudly”
Biden and his aides have insisted that is his health allows, the president plans to run for reelection.
Yahoo News reports: But some Democrats have dodged questions about whether they would support another White House bid by Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, who also faces low approval ratings.
His approval rating, however, has made gains in recent days following a string of recent legislative victories for Democrats and easing inflation, although it still remains underwater.
Harris also told Todd she was “very proud” to serve as Biden’s vice president.
“We talk about family a lot,” she said. “We talk about our hopes, we talk about our dreams, we talk about the things that concern us, that worry us, the things that keep us excited about everything we are doing.”
“It’s a real friendship. We have a real friendship, and I cherish that,” Harris added.
If Biden decides to run for a second term, his candidacy could lead to a rematch of the 2020 contest against former President Trump.
