Kamala Harris: We Need a President Who Will Put Trump in Prison

Democratic 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris says America needs a president who knows how to successfully prosecute and imprison Donald Trump.

Harris, whose father recently revealed she was the great-granddaughter of a planation slave owner, said her former job as state attorney general qualifies her for the role of chief Trump prosecutor.

Over the weekend, Kama told a crowd of 500 in Bettendorf, Iowa, “we’re gonna need a fighter, and we’re going to need somebody who knows how to prosecute the case against this president.”

Standing ovation when @KamalaHarris, asked in Bettendorf, Iowa, how she can beat @realDonaldTrump, says: "We're gonna need a fighter… and we're going to need somebody that knows how to prosecute the case against this president."

Thehill.com reports: “I think the President needs to realize it’s America’s birthday, not his birthday,” she said Sunday while at a campaign event in Iowa.

Here's @KamalaHarris' response to my question in her Iowa press gaggle to @realDonaldTrump's tweet announcing a parade & fireworks July 4 in DC. She smiled widely, laughed and said, "I think the President needs to realize it's America's birthday, not his birthday."

Trump on Sunday urged Americans to “hold the date” on Independence Day — which is already a federal holiday — for “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.”

“It will be called ‘A Salute To America’ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial,” Trump tweeted. “Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”

The nation’s capital already has a range of annual festivities on the Fourth of July, including a fireworks show at the National Mall, a free concert and a parade down Constitution Avenue.

Trump first floated the idea for a Fourth of July celebration earlier this month when he brought it up during a Cabinet meeting. It is unclear how Trump’s proposed idea would coexist with the existing D.C. Fourth of July celebrations.

Harris joined a number of Democratic lawmakers who poked fun at Trump’s proposal on Sunday, noting that the nation’s capital already holds a number of Independence Day events.

“If this goes well, I think we should follow it with a big party in Times Square the night before New Year’s Day,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who is said to be mulling a 2020 presidential bid, tweeted.