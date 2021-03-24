Kamala Harris’ Niece: ‘White Men Are Biggest Terrorists in America’

President Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, declared that white men are the biggest terrorists in the United States on Monday.

“The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago. Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country,” Harris wrote in a now-deleted tweet Monday.

Earlier Monday, gunman Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, 21, opened fire inside a King Soopers store, instantly killing 10 people, including active-duty police officer Eric Talley, 51, before he was taken into custody.

Al-Issa, a resident of Denver who moved to the U.S. from Syria, was shot in the leg during the mass shooting and has received medical treatment for his wounds at a hospital. He was charged with 10 counts of murder on Tuesday.

Breitbart.com reports: Harris conceded that she removed her tweeted Tuesday because she falsely identified the suspected killer as white, claiming her assumption was predicated on “being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men.”

I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 23, 2021

Harris was repeatedly criticized for blaming the shooting on a white male before the facts were known.

Just so we’re clear, this is the misinformation that @MeenaHarris had spread: https://t.co/R0pN17pR77 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 23, 2021

Investigators have not established a motive, but authorities believe Al-Issa was the only shooter, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told The Associated Press that the gunman used an AR-15 rifle, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle. Officials were trying to trace the weapon. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.