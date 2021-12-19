Kamala Harris Loses It When Charlamagne tha God Asks Her To Name the “Real President”

Radio host Charlamagne tha God triggered Kamala Harris on Friday when he asked her to name the “real president of the United States.”

During an intense line of questioning from the Comedy Central host, Kamala was asked the querstion that we’ve all been thinking. Just as Kamala began answer, her staffers tried to shut down the interview.

“Come on, Charlamagne! Come on, it’s Joe Biden. No, no, no, no, no! It’s Joe Biden! It’s Joe Biden – And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” Harris angrily said to Charlamagne.

“And it’s Joe Biden! And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris,” the VP sternly said while wagging her finger at Charlamagne.

WATCH: Kamala staffer tries to shut down interview when Harris is asked if Biden/Manchin is in charge.



Then she gets shouty and belligerent and accuses the interviewer of sounding like a Republican (revealing she only expects interviewers to be leftists) pic.twitter.com/pGjmef0adE — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) December 18, 2021

Harris’ spokeswoman Symone Sanders then abruptly intervened at that point.

Charlamagne tha God then slammed Sanders’ interruption of the interview.

“They’re acting like they can’t hear me,” “Tha God’s Honest Truth” the host said, as Sanders attempted to block the camera to end the interview.

WATCH: