Kamala Harris Left Reeling As Crowd Greet Her with “F**k Joe Biden” in New York

Shadow President Kamala Harris was left reeling on Tuesday as a massive crowd in New York chanted “f**k Joe Biden” to her face as she arrived at Carnegie Hall.
Rather than being greeted by adoring Democrat supporters, she was booed and heckled by ordinary Americans fed up with the direction the country is heading.
As her vehicle arrived, the crowd chanted in unison, “F&ck Joe Biden and De Blasio”.
WATCH:
If people in a far-left states like New York hate Biden and Kamala this much, imagine the glorious red wave rising across the rest of America.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch
