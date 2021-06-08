Kamala Harris was left reeling this weekend after she was greeted in Guatemala by crowds chanting “go home” and holding “Trump won” placards.
Kamala flew to Guatemala to blame hurricanes, global warming and Trump for the record surge in illegals and fake refugees flooding the US border.
The Vice President was greeted by a massive pro-Trump crowd at the airport, who told her to get back on the plane and go home.
The Floridian Press reports:
But after boarding a new plane and taking the 4 1/2 hour flight to Guatemala, protestors were at the Guatemalan Air Force base waiting for the vice president with open arms and signs. Big signs.
One sign simply stated, “Kamala, TRUMP WON,” another told the vice president, “Guatemala is pro-life,” and another told her to “go home.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Trump Bombshell: ‘Watch Out Deep State – It’s Our Turn, and the Gloves Are off’ (Video) - June 8, 2021
- Chinese Government Scientist Filed COVID Vaccine Patent in February 2020 – Died Three Weeks Later - June 8, 2021
- Kamala Harris Left Reeling After Guatemalans Greet Her With ‘Trump Won’ Banners: “Go Home!” - June 8, 2021