Kamala Harris Left Reeling After Busload of Illegal Aliens Dropped Off Outside Her Home

Kamala Harris was left reeling over Christmas after three busloads of illegal aliens were dumped outside her Washington D.C. home.

The move is the latest in Governor Greg Abbott’s policy to ship illegal immigrants from the collapsed southern border to Democrat-controlled areas to raise awareness about the border crisis.

The U.S. Naval Observatory (USNO) is the official residence of the vice president of the United States and the Christmas Eve dropoff is the latest of several instances in which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has bussed migrants to Washington, D.C. The migrants were then helped by the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network and taken to a local church, according to 7News reporter Christian Flores. Gov. Abbott began sending migrants from border cities to the nation’s capital in April, in an effort to pressure the Biden administration to take action on immigration enforcement and border security. This practice has been widely criticized.

The third and final bus of migrants of the night of migrants buses up to D.C. from Texas arriving, with Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network taking them to a church: pic.twitter.com/Y65B8RnilZ — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 25, 2022

Infowars.com reports: Abbott had hinted to the Biden administration in a letter last week that the limited resources at the border amid the polar vortex could force him to transport migrants elsewhere.

“Your policies will leave many people in the bitter, dangerous cold as a polar vortex moves into Texas,” Abbott wrote. “Texas has borne a lopsided burden caused by your open border policies.”

“While you must step up and perform your constitutional duties, I will continue my work with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Military Department, and all other available state assets to protect Texas from the torrent of migrants and cartel activity streaming into our state,” he added.