Kamala Harris Left Reeling After Busload of Illegal Aliens Dropped Off Outside Her Home

Kamala Harris was left reeling over Christmas after three busloads of illegal aliens were dumped outside her Washington D.C. home.
The move is the latest in Governor Greg Abbott’s policy to ship illegal immigrants from the collapsed southern border to Democrat-controlled areas to raise awareness about the border crisis.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Per Fox News:
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
The U.S. Naval Observatory (USNO) is the official residence of the vice president of the United States and the Christmas Eve dropoff is the latest of several instances in which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has bussed migrants to Washington, D.C.
The migrants were then helped by the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network and taken to a local church, according to 7News reporter Christian Flores.
Gov. Abbott began sending migrants from border cities to the nation’s capital in April, in an effort to pressure the Biden administration to take action on immigration enforcement and border security. This practice has been widely criticized.
Infowars.com reports: Abbott had hinted to the Biden administration in a letter last week that the limited resources at the border amid the polar vortex could force him to transport migrants elsewhere.
“Your policies will leave many people in the bitter, dangerous cold as a polar vortex moves into Texas,” Abbott wrote. “Texas has borne a lopsided burden caused by your open border policies.”
“While you must step up and perform your constitutional duties, I will continue my work with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Military Department, and all other available state assets to protect Texas from the torrent of migrants and cartel activity streaming into our state,” he added.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Putin Making Final Preparations to Free Ukraine and Destroy NATO - December 26, 2022
- King Charles EVICTS Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace: “VIP Arrests Are Imminent” - December 26, 2022
- Kamala Harris Left Reeling After Busload of Illegal Aliens Dropped Off Outside Her Home - December 26, 2022