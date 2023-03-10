Kamala Harris: “Kids Are Committing Suicide Due to Climate Change NOT Lockdowns”

Vice President Kamala Harris shocked a crowd in Florida recently when she declared that children are committing suicide due to “climate change” and not lockdowns.

Yes, really.

If young people have suddenly become deeply anxious, then its because of so-called man-made climate change, Harris warned.

Per RedState:

During Vice President Kamala Harris’s comments at the recent “Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference” in Miami Beach, the veep busted out what I’m sure she thought would come across as pleadingly serious. I mean, check out that look on her face. Professionalism prohibits me from saying something snarky about looking constipated, of course, by I digress. [Ahem.]

Harris told the gathered faithful about her alleged discussion with young Kool-Aid drinkers climate activists who allegedly told her about how they were struggling with “climate mental health” issues. No, really. Ready? Don’t miss the melodramatic soap opera-ish gesturing, it’s awesome.

One of the young leaders was talking to me about climate mental health. I said ‘Tell me what’s going on with your peers.’ Climate mental health.

I said ‘I think I understand that, but unpack it [rolling-eyes emjoji] for me. She talked about how her peers are thinking about it, and one example is whether when they’re ready, could they start a family. Worried about what that would mean. And the stress of it.

They were talking about it in terms of their peers trying to figure out if they’re gonna have to get a job and whether they’re gonna have to make a living, but what can they do and how can they adapt their education that they’re having now to their activism?