Kamala Harris ‘Incandescent With Rage’ After Illegal Aliens Dumped Outside Her Mansion

Vice President Kamala Harris was left reeling on Saturday when a bus load of migrants were left outside her home in Washington, D.C.
According to reports, Republican governors are continuing to bus migrants to Democrat-run sanctuary cities as the surge of migrants crossing the border surges.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
As per Fox News:
Latest Videos
NASA Insider Confesses on Deathbed: I Filmed Fake Moon Landing in 1969
Disney’s ‘Little Demon’ Is Normalizing Satanism and Pedophilia for the Masses
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Around 50 more migrants got off a bus outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., Saturday. Three more buses also arrived in New York City, as Texas continued to pressure sanctuary cities amid a surge of migrants crossing the southern border.
The D.C. bus carried people mostly from Venezuela, including a one-month-old baby. Aid workers quickly whisked the migrants away to a local shelter. The transports come as the immigration issue has again rocketed to the forefront of national attention after planes carrying migrants arrived in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Thelibertydaily.com reports: Governor Greg Abbott may be a RINO, but he’s doing good work on this issue. Keep the buses coming, Governor!
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Australia To Treat Climate Change Denial as a ‘Mental Disorder’ - September 18, 2022
- Fully Jabbed Teen Suffers Heart Attack, ‘Baffled’ Doctors Find 2 Blood Clots and Blocked Artery - September 18, 2022
- World’s Most Advanced AI Promises Not To ‘Take Over the World’ - September 18, 2022