Kamala Harris ‘Incandescent With Rage’ After Illegal Aliens Dumped Outside Her Mansion

Vice President Kamala Harris was left reeling on Saturday when a bus load of migrants were left outside her home in Washington, D.C.

According to reports, Republican governors are continuing to bus migrants to Democrat-run sanctuary cities as the surge of migrants crossing the border surges.

As per Fox News:

Around 50 more migrants got off a bus outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., Saturday. Three more buses also arrived in New York City, as Texas continued to pressure sanctuary cities amid a surge of migrants crossing the southern border.

The D.C. bus carried people mostly from Venezuela, including a one-month-old baby. Aid workers quickly whisked the migrants away to a local shelter. The transports come as the immigration issue has again rocketed to the forefront of national attention after planes carrying migrants arrived in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Thelibertydaily.com reports: Governor Greg Abbott may be a RINO, but he’s doing good work on this issue. Keep the buses coming, Governor!