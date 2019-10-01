Kamala Harris: ‘Harmful’ Trump Should Be BANNED from Twitter

Senator Kamala Harris has urged Twitter to suspend President Trump from the platform for threats to the whistleblower and suggesting that Rep. Adam Schiff should be arrested for treason.

“Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today, directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people, I frankly, think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress that frankly his Twitter account should be suspended,” Harris said.

She went on, “I think there’s plenty of now evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people. And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him.”

She added, “So what we see continuously, including in the last 24-hours, is a use of his words, Donald Trump using his words in a way that could subject someone to harm. And if he’s not going to exercise self-restraint, then, perhaps, there should be other mechanisms in place to make sure that his words do not in fact harm anyone.”