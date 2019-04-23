Kamala Harris Wants to Discuss Granting Boston Bomber a Vote from Death Row

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris wants to discuss granting Boston Bomber terrorist Dzhokhar Tsarnaev a right to vote in future elections.

In May 2015 a jury found Dzhokhar guilty of all 30 charges in the Boston Bombing trial.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Dzhokhar was sentenced to death.

Three people were killed in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

On Monday in her town hall Kamala Harris said “we should have that conversation” about allowing the Boston Marathon bomber to vote from prison.

That is just plain nuts.

There is no position too radical for today’s American Democrat Party.