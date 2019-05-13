Kamala Harris Vows to Criminalize Private Gun Sales If She Becomes President

Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has vowed to criminalize the private selling of more than five guns a year without a background check, if she becomes President.

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Harris explained how she would (mis)use her executive powers to impose harsh gun controls:

“For anyone who sells more than five guns a year, they will be required to perform background checks on the people they sell them to.”

Breitbart.com reports: Tapper asked if executive action can really be used to implement such a substantial requirement on private gun sales and Harris responded, “Yes it can.”

Harris’ push to criminalize private gun sales of more than five guns annually followed her talking about the shooting at Colorado’s STEM School Highlands Ranch.

Yet stricter gun controls already exists in Colorado, where every gun sale requires a background check, whether that sale is private or retail.

And these background checks did nothing to prevent the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting.

When Tapper asked Harris if she supported a federal gun license, she responded, “I like the idea.”