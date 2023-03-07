Kamala Harris: ‘Conservatives Are Just Plain Evil’

Fact checked
March 7, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Kamala Harris calls conservatives evil
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Vice President Kamala Harris has declared that all American conservatives are inherently ‘evil’ due to the fact that they don’t agree with her politics.

In a video posted to twitter by the RNC on Monday, Kamala Harris can be heard telling a crowd: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Longer version cued to set-up question:

Kamala Harris, born in Oakland in 1964, claims she was a very political child. She also allegedly told her mother when she was kept in a stroller she wanted “fweedom!” (The story was ripped off from MLK.)

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)