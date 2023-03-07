Vice President Kamala Harris has declared that all American conservatives are inherently ‘evil’ due to the fact that they don’t agree with her politics.
In a video posted to twitter by the RNC on Monday, Kamala Harris can be heard telling a crowd: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Longer version cued to set-up question:
Kamala Harris, born in Oakland in 1964, claims she was a very political child. She also allegedly told her mother when she was kept in a stroller she wanted “fweedom!” (The story was ripped off from MLK.)
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- DC Lawyer Who Had Dirt on Clintons Killed by Turbulence on Plane - March 7, 2023
- Kamala Harris: ‘Conservatives Are Just Plain Evil’ - March 7, 2023
- Joe Rogan: ‘Biden Has Full Blown Dementia’ - March 7, 2023