Kamala Harris: ‘Conservatives Are Just Plain Evil’

Vice President Kamala Harris has declared that all American conservatives are inherently ‘evil’ due to the fact that they don’t agree with her politics.

In a video posted to twitter by the RNC on Monday, Kamala Harris can be heard telling a crowd: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.”

KAMALA HARRIS: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.” pic.twitter.com/O4Wfg0hrBv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2023

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Longer version cued to set-up question:

Kamala Harris, born in Oakland in 1964, claims she was a very political child. She also allegedly told her mother when she was kept in a stroller she wanted “fweedom!” (The story was ripped off from MLK.)