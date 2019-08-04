Kamala Harris Attacks Trump for Pressuring Sweden to Free A$AP Rocky

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has attacked President Trump for his “misuse of power” in helping free A$AP Rocky from Swedish jail.

Harris’ attack comes after the President announced that the rapper had been freed and was on his way back to the United States.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” POTUS tweeted on Friday.

