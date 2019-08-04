Kamala Harris Attacks Trump for Pressuring Sweden to Free A$AP Rocky

Kamala Harris slams President Trump for helping to free rapper ASAP Rocky from Swedish jail

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has attacked President Trump for his “misuse of power” in helping free A$AP Rocky from Swedish jail.

Harris’ attack comes after the President announced that the rapper had been freed and was on his way back to the United States.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” POTUS tweeted on Friday.

WATCH Kamala Harris’ attack of President Trump below:

