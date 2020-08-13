Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh Hysterically After ‘Joke’ About Murdering Trump: WATCH

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the presumptive Democrat VP nominee, made waves following an appearance on Ellen where she laughed hysterically with host Ellen DeGeneres after joking about murdering President Trump.

At the time of the appearance, April 2018, Harris remained tight-lipped about her presidential aspirations but answered a series of questions about her first celebrity crush, nicknames, and what she does at night when she can’t sleep. Then Ellen asked, “If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?”

Harris looked away then responded, “Does one of us have to come out alive?” laughing hysterically and at length at her own answer. Ellen also laughed and put down her questions to clap her hands:

Breitbart report: Harris previewed her appearance on the show, posting a photo of herself with an Ellenmug and telling her followers that she had a “great time”:

Had a great time with @TheEllenShow yesterday. Tune in today to see our conversation and even a few dance moves! pic.twitter.com/APKAy8ml7w — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 5, 2018

Some had pondered if the joke would have been so cheerfully received had a Republican said the same of a Democrat president:

@KamalaHarris @SenKamalaHarris was on @TheEllenShow and cracked what was clearly a very funny joke to her and the host. Can you imagine an R senator having said something similar about then Pres @BarackObama ? https://t.co/uT3qRyzY1E — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) April 5, 2018

WATCH Kamala Harris joke about killing Trump, Pence and Sessions on Ellen… and everyone laughs.



Could you imagine what the reaction would be if any of those men said the same thing about her?!?! pic.twitter.com/eaZ23MveLD — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 6, 2018