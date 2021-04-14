Kamala Harris: African American Women Are More Likely to Die From Child Birth Because of Racism

Kamala Harris on Tuesday declared that black women in the US are more likely to die from child birth because of “systemic racial inequities.”

“Black women in our country are facing a maternal health crisis,” the Vice President breathlessly said.

“Black women are 2-3 times more likely to die in connection with child birth than other women. “We know the primary reasons why—systemic racial inequities and implicit bias—and the consequences are both very real.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Not a word about the health problems black women have entering pregnancy.

A lot of black women are overweight or obese and suffer from diabetes which increases the chance of having a heart attack, stroke or preeclampsia.

WATCH: