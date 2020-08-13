Kamala Harris in 2014: Youngsters Are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They Make Really BAD Decisions’

During a speech to the Ford Foundation, Ms. Harris attacked young people in a crass joke, calling them “stupid” and suggesting that’s why they have to live with resident assistants in dormitories.

Harris was talking about drug offenders in the criminal justice system during her time as San Fransisco’s DA and said, “What’s the other thing we know about this population? And it’s a specific phase of life. And remember, age is more than a chronological fact. What else do we know about this population, 18 through 24? They are stupid.”

The audience burst into laughter. The camera then cut to a woman who appeared to be disgusted at Kamala’s “joke.”