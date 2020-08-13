Kamala Harris in 2014: Youngsters Are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They Make Really BAD Decisions’

Left-wing news pundits claimed on Tuesday that Kamala Harris could help motivate young voters, but a speech from 2014 may prove to make that lofty ambition much more difficult.
During a speech to the Ford Foundation, Ms. Harris attacked young people in a crass joke, calling them “stupid” and suggesting that’s why they have to live with resident assistants in dormitories.
Harris was talking about drug offenders in the criminal justice system during her time as San Fransisco’s DA and said, “What’s the other thing we know about this population? And it’s a specific phase of life. And remember, age is more than a chronological fact. What else do we know about this population, 18 through 24? They are stupid.”
The audience burst into laughter. The camera then cut to a woman who appeared to be disgusted at Kamala’s “joke.”
“That is why we put them in dormitories, and they have a resident assistant,” Harris went on.
“They make really bad decisions.”
WATCH:
Breitbart.com reports: During a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC, Dr. Jason Johnson said, Harris’s “challenge going forward, what the Democratic Party needs, they need somebody who’s going to make young people enthusiastic.”
“That is not necessarily and area of strength for Sen. Harris, but it something she can dedicate her time to doing,” he said.
Johnson said that will be necessary because Harris is capable of “cracking a smile and making a joke.”