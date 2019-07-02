Kaepernick Offended By Old US-Flag Themed Shoe – Nike Pulls It

Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback-turned-professional leftist who sparked a trend of refusing to stand for the national anthem, has reportedly convinced Nike to yank their new US flag-themed sneakers because he considers them “offensive.”

Nike was set to put out a new colorway of its popular Air Max 1 sneaker to celebrate the July 4 holiday, featuring an old U.S. flag with 13 stars from the American Revolution. But according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the sportswear giant pulled the shoe before it went on sale because Colin Kaepernick complained they are racist and offensive.

According to TMZ:Nike even sent the sneakers to retailers, but then the company asked to have the merchandise back.

Kaepernick, who is endorsed by Nike, reportedly reached out to The Swoosh with huge concerns after images of the shoe with the Betsy Ross flag started being posted online … he thinks the imagery is offensive because of its connection to slavery.

Bad look @Nike for these Betsy Ross Air Max. Smdh…. pic.twitter.com/u8Q8IMAUbg — Glass City Pete (@DadudeSHONUFF81) June 25, 2019

We’re told Kaep also took issue with the fact that two prominent white nationalist groups — including the Patriot movement — use the flag as a symbol for their group.

apparently has a lot of influence over Nike … because the quarterback-turned-professional-leftist convinced Nike to nix plans to sell a US flag-themed sneaker Kap considered offensive.

The sneaker giant was set to put a new colorway of its popular Air Max 1 sneaker on the market this week, featuring an old U.S. flag with 13 stars from the American Revolution … but according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Nike pulled the shoe before it went on sale because Kaepernick complained.

Nike even sent the sneakers to retailers, but then the company asked to have the merchandise back.

Vintage illustration of George Washington watching Betsy Ross sew the American flag in 1777.

Kaepernick, who is endorsed by Nike, reportedly reached out to The Swoosh with huge concerns after images of the shoe with the Betsy Ross flag started being posted online … he thinks the imagery is offensive because of its connection to slavery.

We’re told Kaep also took issue with the fact that two prominent white nationalist groups — including the Patriot movement — use the flag as a symbol for their group.