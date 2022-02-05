Justin Trudeau’s Brother Admits He Is ‘Pawn’ of New World Order Who Performs Scripts Written By Global Elites

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a pawn of the global elite in service of the New World Order, according to a bombshell admission by his half-brother Kyle Kemper, who goes on to claim that Justin does not write his own speeches or tweets but instead performs scripts written for him by his globalist overlords.

Trudeau is “not speaking from his heart,” insisted his brother, who added “blackmail is a very powerful tool.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Many of us have talked about and reported on New World Order for a long time now. Ready for some validation you can share around? Although, this one may mean more to Canadians…

If you’re Canadian, take a seat. If you’re American or from another country, pull up a chair and have a listen.

Asked why Trudeau is determined to tarnish the Canadian nation, Trudeau’s brother said that he is merely a puppet of the New World Order and takes orders directly from groups such as the Council on Foreign Relations and Bilderberger.

“He is the face and the lead spokesperson of the Canadian government, but the policies and initiatives that are driving it and are driving this narrative that he continues to push, that in my opinion is anti-freedom and anti-Canadian, is coming down from the higher ups, from groups like the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Bilderberg. They recognise they need to have these strong agents within governments and one thing we have seen within governments all around the world are weak leaders who are able to act as spokespeople.”

Trudeau’s brother also declared that Justin’s disastrous and anti-freedom policies do not represent his true self. In short, he’s being controlled by global elites.

“He is not speaking from his heart. I don’t honestly believe… it’s not candid, there is no actual discussion. He is not allowed to actually engage with the Freedom Convoy and with these people, because there is a lot to unpack here and there are a lot of serious questions.”

“Also when you look at the history of people like Jeffrey Epstein and what their role was, to trap people and blackmail people, and you think about a life of opulence and opportunity, you make mistakes and you get coerced into doing something bad.”

“Blackmail is a very powerful tool.”

Kyle Kemper is not a nobody. Not only is he Justin Trudeau’s half-brother, and the son of Margaret Trudeau, but he has a business portfolio: a founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Key, and previously an Executive Director and Strategic advisor at the Chamber of Digital Commerce Canada. He finished his BCOMM, marketing business, from Dalhousie University.



So now you know some real truth about Justin Trudeau. Not theory or speculation from afar. The raw truth spoken from his own brother’s mouth. Justin is a pawn of the global elite. He does not – nor has he ever – served Canada.

And it’s not the first time someone close to Justin Trudeau has raised serious question marks about dark topics.

Christopher Charles Ingvaldson, a long-term close friend of Justin Trudeau, was found guilty of child pornography charges after being caught directing an international pedophile ring.

ustin Trudeau and Ingvaldson have been closely linked since their days as room-mates at college, and after completing their teaching degrees they were both accepted to teach at West Point Grey Academy, an elite Vancouver private boarding school.

After becoming Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau encouraged Ingvaldson to run for political office as a member of the Liberal Party. Ingvaldson announced his desire to be the Liberal MP candidate in the district of Vancouver-Kingsway, and developed a social media pages announcing his plans to run.