Justin Trudeau, Who Wore Blackface, Takes a Knee at BLM Protest

Canadian Prime Minister smugly knelt on the ground during a Black Lives Matter protest on Friday afternoon, in a bid to show his solidarity with demonstrators protecting police brutality against black people.

Justin Trudeau kneels during anti-racism protest in Ottawa. Amazing. https://t.co/Ei2uTBkW8d — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 5, 2020

This is the same man who last year was exposed of wearing blackface on multiple occasions.

The Toronto Star posted video in September 2019 of Justin Trudeau in blackface with black skin paint over his arms, hands and knees.