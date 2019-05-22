Justin Trudeau Threatens ‘Consequences’ If Social Media Don’t Censor ‘Hate’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has threatened social media platforms with “consequences” if they don’t increase their censorship of “hate speech.’

Social media platforms must be held accountable for the hate speech & disinformation we see online – and if they don’t step up, there will be consequences. We launched Canada's new Digital Charter today to guide our decisions, learn more about it here: https://t.co/SH7mpyojsj pic.twitter.com/V2C0TmR49b — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 21, 2019

Information Liberation reports: This is what you’re greeted with if you actually click that link:

After a bunch of generic fluff about protecting people’s “freedom of expression,” you see number 9 on the charter list:

Free from Hate and Violent Extremism: Canadians can expect that digital platforms will not foster or disseminate hate, violent extremism or criminal content.

Though the media sang Trudeau’s praises for pushing for more censorship, the response on Twitter was overwhelmingly negative.

What about holding this current government accountable for hate speech and disinformation against Canadians!? — MrGmoney (@MrGmoneygp) May 21, 2019

Actually I’ll read what I like and make up my own mind about it, thank you. — Rick Todd (@RealRickTodd) May 21, 2019

Here, I’ve got a good poster for your campaign, buddy. pic.twitter.com/osyD0NeLI5 — Punished Artist (@realbadart) May 21, 2019

This is nothing but thought control. Anyone who supports this is sick in the head. — Chris Webb (@kanuuker) May 22, 2019

The real digital charter that’s needed is preventing people from being kicked off of platforms at the whims of monopolies, taking away their voices. — Brent Slade (@bd_slade) May 21, 2019

People are getting really sick of this s**t.