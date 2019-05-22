Justin Trudeau Threatens ‘Consequences’ If Social Media Don’t Censor ‘Hate’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has threatened social media platforms with “consequences” if they don’t increase their censorship of “hate speech.’
Information Liberation reports: This is what you’re greeted with if you actually click that link:
After a bunch of generic fluff about protecting people’s “freedom of expression,” you see number 9 on the charter list:
Free from Hate and Violent Extremism:
Canadians can expect that digital platforms will not foster or disseminate hate, violent extremism or criminal content.
Though the media sang Trudeau’s praises for pushing for more censorship, the response on Twitter was overwhelmingly negative.
People are getting really sick of this s**t.