Justin Trudeau: Guns Must NOT Be Used to Defend against Deadly Attacks

Justin Trudeau has declared that Canadians do not have a right to use guns for self-defense, even if their lives are in danger.

Guns are for strictly for hunting and target practice,Trudeau warned in an interview.

“We have a culture where the difference is: Guns can be used for hunting or for sport shooting in Canada – and there are lots of gun owners, and they’re mostly law-respecting and law-abiding – but you can’t use a gun for self-protection in Canada,” Trudeau said said during an interview with the Pod Save America podcast.

“That’s not a right that you have in the Constitution or anywhere else,” the PM added.

The firearms freeze now being considered by lawmakers in Ottawa as Canada’s “most ambitious attempt yet to restrict access to firearms in this country.”

Trudeau announced the Orwellian move last month after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Trudeau claims the Texas shooting has not prompted his gun grab attempt.

“There’s this sense that Canada responded to the shooting in Texas by suddenly turning around and banning guns,” Trudeau said.

“But we’ve been working on this for seven years …“

“We’ve had a lot of setbacks … but since we got elected seven years ago, we’ve been steadily working on strengthening gun control.”

WATCH: