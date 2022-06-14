Justin Trudeau: Guns Must NOT Be Used to Defend against Deadly Attacks

Justin Trudeau has declared that Canadians do not have a right to use guns for self-defense, even if their lives are in danger.
Guns are for strictly for hunting and target practice,Trudeau warned in an interview.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“We have a culture where the difference is: Guns can be used for hunting or for sport shooting in Canada – and there are lots of gun owners, and they’re mostly law-respecting and law-abiding – but you can’t use a gun for self-protection in Canada,” Trudeau said said during an interview with the Pod Save America podcast.
Latest Videos
Prince Warned About ‘New World Order’ Plans for Mandatory Jabs in 1996
CIA Agent Admits Agency Created Gangster Rap To ‘Fill Private Prisons’ by ‘Glamorizing Criminality’
Democrat Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
“That’s not a right that you have in the Constitution or anywhere else,” the PM added.
The firearms freeze now being considered by lawmakers in Ottawa as Canada’s “most ambitious attempt yet to restrict access to firearms in this country.”
Trudeau announced the Orwellian move last month after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Trudeau claims the Texas shooting has not prompted his gun grab attempt.
“There’s this sense that Canada responded to the shooting in Texas by suddenly turning around and banning guns,” Trudeau said.
“But we’ve been working on this for seven years …“
“We’ve had a lot of setbacks … but since we got elected seven years ago, we’ve been steadily working on strengthening gun control.”
WATCH:
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Biden Slurs, Stutters and Spasms through Press Conference – Colleagues Horrified - June 14, 2022
- Justin Trudeau: Guns Must NOT Be Used to Defend against Deadly Attacks - June 14, 2022
- WEF Announces Plan To Track Children via RFID Tags - June 14, 2022