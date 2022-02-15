Justin Trudeau Declares Martial Law against Peaceful Freedom Convoy Truckers

Justin Trudeau has declared martial law in Canada to suspend the basic civil rights of all residents in an attempt to crush the Freedom Convoy protests.
Trudeau made the announced on Monday, as Canadian citizens continue to rise up against his tyrannical regime.
Trudeau is invoking an executive order that was formerly called the War Measures Act. The Emergencies Act was previously used during two world wars and in 1970 when militant Quebec separatists kidnapped a British diplomat.
Beckernews.com reports: The military is poised to intervene against the truckers, according to Canadian media reports. Trudeau’s arbitrary invocation of the Emergencies Act, rather than recognize the fundamental human rights of Canadian citizens, thus effectively suspends the Constitution, the Charter and even the International Covenant on Civil Rights.
Furthermore, Canada is going to be expanding anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules to cover the Freedom Cover protests.
However, a number of premiers have pushed back against Trudeau for invoking the Emergencies Act, rather than recognize the legitimacy of the Freedom Convoy protesters wanting their rights to be respected.
“The illegal blockades must end, but police already have sufficient tools to enforce the law and clear the blockades, as they did over the weekend in Windsor,” tweeted Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.
“Therefore, Saskatchewan does not support the Trudeau government invoking the Emergencies Act. If the federal government does proceed with this measure, I would hope it would only be invoked in provinces that request it, as the legislation allows,” he added.
“I am proud of Manitoba’s law enforcement officials & have full confidence in them to protect our communities. The proposal from the federal government to use the Emergencies Act is not helpful to the situation at the Emerson Border,” Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson wrote.
“Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told reporters that he told Trudeau earlier on Monday that he would prefer if the Emergencies Act did not apply to Alberta, and that such a move was unnecessary in the province,” Fox News reported.
“Quebec Premier Francois Legault also warned that he did not want the Emergencies Act to be applied to his province, warning that he thought such a measure would be divisive,” the report added.
“It’s not time to throw fuel on the fire,” he said.
On Sunday, Canadian police have begun mass arrests of Freedom Convoy protesters who had successfully blocked the critical Ambassador Bridge for nearly a week. But now the Canadian government has a whole new problem.
The Windsor Police announced the operation to arrest the Freedom Convoy protesters on Sunday morning.
The police also announced that vehicles were being towed and that Canadians should avoid the area.
The protests were being recorded by journalists until police forcibly expelled them from the area. Sean O’Shea of Global News reported the police arrests.
Ellen Maurro of CBC News also reported arrests.
Tactical assault vehicles were brought in to intimidate the protesters into complying.
The police also cleared nearby protests in support of the Freedom Convoy.
Canadian veterans had earlier stepped in to slow the police clearance down.
But the Trudeau government has a whole new problem: For every Ambassador Bridge the Canadian government clears, there will be new border crossing blockades and Freedom Convoy protests.
“May I introduce you to Surrey, British Columbia, near the Washington State border,” Rebel News’ Ezra Levant tweeted. “This is going to be like whack-a-mole until Trudeau submits.”
Indeed, the Washington Post has reported that more protests and border blockades are in progress.
“The protesters continued to block parts of Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, for the third consecutive weekend and staged disruptive blockades at other border crossings in Canada,” Washington Post reported.
“Disruptions have also plagued other vital cross-border arteries — from Coutts, Alberta, which connects to Montana, to Surrey in British Columbia, which connects to Washington state,” WaPo added.
In Toronto, the police are actually blocking off roads to prevent Canadians from having their freedom of movement restricted by the protests.
Nonetheless, Ontario announced that it would be ending the vaccine passports on March 1st, joining four other provinces that have agreed to lift Covid measures due to the Freedom Convoy protests: Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.
