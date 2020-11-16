Justin Trudeau Calls The Coronavirus Pandemic An Opportunity For A ‘Reset’

What was once thought to be a conspiracy theory appears to have been confirmed by Justin Trudeau.

Footage of a September 29 speech by the Canadian PM has reemerged and sent social media users scrambling to look up the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset”

Trudeau argued in his speech that the coronavirus pandemic gives humanity “an opportunity for a reset”.

RT reports: An excerpt of a recent Trudeau speech posted on Sunday has forced some to rethink their skepticism over the ‘Great Reset,’ long pooh-poohed as a conspiracy theory despite being the title of an actual manifesto for worldwide social change written by Klaus Schwab, the director of the World Economic Forum.

Justin Trudeau calling the coronavirus pandemic an opportunity for a reset as per the WEF, and parroting the ‘build back better’ line which Biden just so happened to use as a campaign slogan.



Must all be a coincidence and not at all coordinated.pic.twitter.com/O406Cy5I8N — Jonathan Witt (@Jonathan_Witt) November 15, 2020

Promising a ‘reset’ is in the works, Trudeau expanded on the enigmatic ‘Build Back Better’ slogan that has surfaced on the lips of politicians and NGOs worldwide. Initially broadcast in late September, the speech saw him pledge $400 million to global humanitarian aid projects.

“Building back better means giving support to the most vulnerable while maintaining our momentum on reaching the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the [Sustainable Development Goals],” the PM said, referencing the UN’s Agenda 2030, another bête noire of conspiracy researchers who believe it represents the blueprint for global totalitarian government.

"The Great Reset" is now reaching peak-level at Google Trends. pic.twitter.com/PU9KQ67arm — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 16, 2020

Apparently thrown off balance by the Great Reset being a “real thing,” viewers rushed to look it up, sending searches for the term soaring on Google.

Self-styled Great Reset ‘experts’ took the opportunity to share their conclusions with the curious…

Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum (part of the United Nations network) says the Fourth Industrial Revolution (part of the Great Reset agenda) will "lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity"



simply put, this means globally enforced transhumanism pic.twitter.com/Tn1gClNOVe — SP fan account (@thuletide) November 15, 2020

Schwab knows:

1. Neoliberalism is 'done' because the parasitic Ponzi scheme is collapsing

2. Unless the 'parasites' crack down they'll lose control

3. 'The Great Reset' is the plan for the final overthrow of democracy

But he talks about 'trust', because that's what deceivers do pic.twitter.com/574XY13SWx — MarkGB (@MarkGBblog) November 15, 2020

…while others merely opted to denounce the program.

We will stop the great reset — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) November 15, 2020

Raise your hand if you are against the great reset/Agenda 2030. — ALG 'you people" (@ALGhammer) November 15, 2020

While some believe Covid-19 was deliberately unleashed to usher in the Great Reset, others think the WEF and the ruling classes have merely seized on the pandemic as the perfect opportunity to impose their plan on populations unlikely to embrace it if they had a choice.

Many were cautious about diving down the Reset rabbit hole while acknowledging that an unusually large number of world leaders and NGO directors were speaking in similar terms. US president-elect Joe Biden’s campaign slogan was “Build Back Better,” while UK PM Boris Johnson announced months ago that his country would use the coronavirus as an opportunity to “build back better.”