Justin Bieber Cancels 2023 Tour Due to Severe COVID Jab Injury

Justin Bieber canceled his “Justice World Tour” on Wednesday due to his ongoing severe COVID jab injury which has resulted in facial paralysis.

Justin Bieber announced last June that he had been experiencing facial paralysis after he received the experimental mRNA vaccine.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Bieber canceled some of his North American shows last June following his facial paralysis scare.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move,” Bieber said in a video posted to Instagram.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously my body’s telling me I got to slow down.”

Last year Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized with ‘stroke-like symptoms.’

The 26-year-old model was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California last March where doctors found a blood clot in her brain.

Hailey Bieber described how she experienced facial paralysis while she was having breakfast with her husband before being rushed to the hospital.