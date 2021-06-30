“Just Shut Up and Get the Vax” Guy DIES Shortly After Getting Vaxxed

A prominent pro-vaccine activist who publicly ridiculed people who raised concerns about the COVID vaccine has died shortly after receiving the COVID vaccine.

Jason Bryan Maurer, a 45-year-old Ohio bartender, died shortly after getting his first dose of Moderna vaccine on April 2nd at the Giant Eagle Pharmacy in Tallmadge, Ohio.

Truedefender.com reports: He expected some adverse effects because “Dr. Fauci said yeah, the first shot is harsh.” He appeared to have experienced no difficulties until his second shot on April 30th.

SHUT THE HELL UP AND GET YOUR VACCINE 🗣



How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/OnnCOjlwXS — Pelham_3 (@Pelham_3) June 21, 2021

On May 3, 2021, he compared COVID-19 to AIDS and chastised people who believed the vaccine was pushed too quickly without adequate testing, ordering them to “shut the hell up and get your Covid vaccine!”

On May 18th, he announced that he had signed up for the Ohio Lottery for anyone who had received a COVID-19 vaccine shot. To mark “Pride Month,” he updated his profile photo on June 1st, just four days before his death.

He’d posted an image a few days before that appeared to mock The Bible, with the caption, “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (Luke 8:32)