Jussie Smollett’s Lawyers Plead with Prosecutors Not to Indict

Jussie Smollett’s lawyers are now pleading with prosecutors not to pursue an indictment after the ‘Empire’ star was caught faking the MAGA attack on Jan. 29th.

According to a CBS report, Smollett’s lawyers made a last minute call to prosecutors Tuesday, convincing them to postpone a grand jury hearing:

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has learned the brothers were waiting outside the grand jury chambers at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday, just minutes from testifying, when the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office got a call from Smollett’s lawyers, claiming they may have new evidence.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It is unclear what Jussie Smollett’s lawyers said to prosecutors but they agreed to postpone the proceeding which is leading many people to believe there is a possible plea deal.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx officially recused herself from Jussie Smollet’s case on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

No explanation was given for Foxx’s decision to recuse herself.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats will be the acting state’s attorney for the Smollett inquiry, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement Tuesday, reported NBC Chicago.

-REWIND-

On January 29th, ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett told Chicago Police that two white Trump supporters ambushed him on the streets of Chicago at 2 AM while he was walking back to his apartment following a midnight run to Subway to grab a sandwich.

Smollett alleged the two white males recognized him as the actor from ‘Empire,’ hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck.

The hate hoax began to unravel after it was revealed two Nigerian brothers, who were also extras on Empire were paid $4,000 to stage the attack.

The FBI and US Postal Inspection Service are investigating whether Jussie Smollett played a role in sending a threatening and racist letter crafted from magazine clippings to the ‘Empire’ studio in Chicago prior to the fake MAGA attack. (screenshot below)

Jussie Smollett could face up to three years in prison for filing a false police report in the state of Illinois, a class 4 four felony.