Jussie Smollett’s Democrat Hate Hoax Joins List of HUNDREDS of Other Fake ‘Hate Crimes’ – Here Are 8…

An American jury has now confirmed what the rest of us knew all along: that Jussie Smollett faked a MAGA hate crime in order to help the Democratic Party demonize Trump and his supporters.

The only fools who pretended to believe Jussie Smollett were the fake news media and Black Lives Matter – i.e. the groups who are desperate for authoritarian Leftists to remain in power. Thankfully ordinary Americans are now aware of fake hate crimes perpetrated by the left. In fact, there are so few real hate crimes in America that Leftists not only try to make them up, but they also try to redefine what racism is (see Critical Race Theory as an example of this). There are literally hundreds, if not thousands, of these crimes that have been documented. Below is a list of eight of them, compiled by PJ Media‘s Kevin Downey, Jr.:

Providence College

Black Providence College students were caught writing racial slurs on other people’s cars , but not before the closest thing to a perpetual motion machine, the outrage factory, cranked up and students demanded safe spaces.

East Carolina University

Let’s get whitey seems to be the motivation behind a fake fraternity party flyer posted last August on social media that announced “no blacks” would be allowed. The black student who posted it was busted two months later. He probably won’t be invited to any more parties.

Emory University

As the Hate Crime Hoax database notes, the outrage factory kicked into high gear and school officials swore they would hunt down the New Orleans area hate criminals and avenge the intolerable crime. A man who once worked at Emory University was found to be the culprit. He’s black.

Tortilla Attack Falls Flat

In the dreamy beachy town of Coronado, California, “white fans threw shame tortillas” at a largely Hispanic basketball team. But wait. It turns out that the tortillas were thrown by a grown man — who’s Hispanic, a CRT advocate, and a union activist. And it was later revealed, well after the outrage machine was oiled and purring, that the fake hate crime was staged to stoke support for CRT, which was being foisted upon the students and fought by parents.

Rep. Cori Bush’s Hate Letter

Last July, “squad” member Cori Bush showed her social media followers a screenshot of an alleged death threat. We don’t doubt for a moment that Bush, as well as every other representative and senator, get hate mail and death threats, but the screenshot appeared to have been on an unsubmitted contact form, not one she, uh, actually received.

Dorm Room Demo Part 1

Last June, someone set fire to a student’s dorm room at Viterbo University in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. The black, now former, student admitted she’d set fire to her own room. Perhaps a call to the folks telling them you’d rather not go to college is a better alternative next time.

Dorm Room Demo Part 2

Last June, a Wayne State University student was shocked to discover that someone had thrown eggs at her dorm room door. Police were immediately pressed into service to look into this hate crime and … stop me if you predicted this … it turns out that the cops believe the victim was actually running for a Black Student Union office and thought being a brave victim of a race crime would burnish her bona fides.

Professor Me Too

Though we may be on the cusp of the end of the #MeToo movement after the Cuomo brothers did their Robespierre star turn and were summarily executed in this Reign of Terror, this story must be highlighted.

The untenured professor of neuroscience at Vanderbilt University admits setting up a fake Twitter account of “an apparently nonexistent female Native American anthropologist at Arizona State University (ASU) who had claimed to be an anonymous victim of sexual harassment by a Harvard professor.” But it doesn’t end there. Then she killed off the fake anthropologist’s Twitter account by giving her COVID.

When worlds collide…

Far from being a clearinghouse for fake hate crimes, this database may be in reality a place where the Jussie Smolletts of the world go to get ideas.