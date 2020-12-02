‘Juno’ Star Ellen Page Comes Out as a Man: ‘My Name Is Elliot’

Hollywood star Ellen Page says she now officially idenfities as a man named ‘Elliot.’

The Juno star announced that she is transgender in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page stated. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” she continued. “I can’t being to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” Page added.

Breitbart.com reports: Ellen Page came out as a lesbian in 2014. The Canadian-born actress shot to fame in the 2007 movie Juno, in which she played a pregnant teen who chooses to have her baby. The role won her an Academy Award nomination for lead actress.

She later appeared in the hit movie Inception and currently stars in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. She also appeared in two X-Men movies as Kitty Pride.

Page is the most high profile Hollywood star to come out as transgender. Other transgender celebrities include Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner — formerly Bruce Jenner — and Chaz Bono, formerly Chastity, the only child of Sony Bono and Cher.