Julie Powell, Author Behind ‘Julie & Julia’ Dies From Heart Attack Aged 49

Julie Powell, the food blogger and author who inspired the 2009 film ‘Julie & Julia’ has died at the age of 49.
Her death was confirmed to the New York Times by her husband, Eric Powell, who said the cause was cardiac arrest.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Powell, who was vaccinated and boosted had been quite vocal about her feelings towards those who chose not to have the experimental jab.
Latest Videos
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Sky news reports: Powell died of cardiac arrest at her home in upstate New York – and friends have described her as a “brilliant writer and a daring, original person”.
Her editor Judy Clain said: “We are sending our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved Julie, whether personally or through the deep connections she forged with readers of her memoirs.”
After writing her hit 2005 memoir Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen, Powell appeared on Food Network’s Iron Chef America and The Martha Stewart Show.
She went on to write for The New York Times, Bon Appétit and Food & Wine and won the James Beard Award twice.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Mayor Of UK City Calls For Jail Time For Those That Spread “Offensive Lies & Conspiracies” - November 3, 2022
- Julie Powell, Author Behind ‘Julie & Julia’ Dies From Heart Attack Aged 49 - November 3, 2022
- Alberta’s New Premier Labeled A ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ For Refusing To Associate With The WEF - November 2, 2022