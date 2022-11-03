Julie Powell, Author Behind ‘Julie & Julia’ Dies From Heart Attack Aged 49

Julie Powell, the food blogger and author who inspired the 2009 film ‘Julie & Julia’ has died at the age of 49.

Her death was confirmed to the New York Times by her husband, Eric Powell, who said the cause was cardiac arrest.

Powell, who was vaccinated and boosted had been quite vocal about her feelings towards those who chose not to have the experimental jab.

I would argue that COVID does kill some of the right people. The anti-vaxxers/maskers are dying in legions.



But yes. It’s a real shame about Kavanaugh. — Julie Powell (@licjulie) October 1, 2021

Sky news reports: Powell died of cardiac arrest at her home in upstate New York – and friends have described her as a “brilliant writer and a daring, original person”.

Her editor Judy Clain said: “We are sending our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved Julie, whether personally or through the deep connections she forged with readers of her memoirs.”

After writing her hit 2005 memoir Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen, Powell appeared on Food Network’s Iron Chef America and The Martha Stewart Show.

She went on to write for The New York Times, Bon Appétit and Food & Wine and won the James Beard Award twice.