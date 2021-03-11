Judicial Watch Sues For Records Of Pelosi’s Anti-Trump Phone Call with Pentagon Chief

The Pelosi-Milley telephone call about an ‘unhinged’ President Trump is the target of a Judicial Watch lawsuit

Watchdog group Judicial Watch announced this week it had started legal action. They said that the Jan 8 telephone call between the House speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley -regarding the powers of a sitting president – set a “dangerous precedent” that could affect future presidencies.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

(Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Defense (No 1:21-cv-00593)).

The House speaker said that she had spoken to the Pentagon chief about precautions that could be taken to prevent the then president, Donald Trump from accessing nuclear codes. She described Trump as ‘unhinged’.

Milley’s office said that Pelosi had initiated the call and Milley “answered her questions regarding the process of nuclear command authority.”

Judicial Watch reports: Pelosi acknowledged the call in a January 8 letter to her Democratic colleagues. In the letter, Pelosi purportedly related her discussion with Milley earlier that same day: “This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike. The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after the Defense Department failed to respond to a January 11, 2021, Freedom of Information (FOIA) request for:

Any and all records regarding, concerning, or related to the telephone call between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and General Mark Milley on or about January 8, 2021. This request includes, but is not limited to, any and all transcripts, recordings, and/or summaries of the call, as well as any other records produced in preparation for, during, and/or pursuant to the call. Any and all additional records of communication between Gen. Milley and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi between November 1, 2020 and the present.

In a section of the letter headed “Removing the President From Office,” Pelosi also told her colleagues:

As you know, there is growing momentum around the invocation of the 25th Amendment, which would allow the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the President for his incitement of insurrection and the danger he still poses. Yesterday, Leader Schumer and I placed a call with Vice President Pence, and we still hope to hear from him as soon as possible with a positive answer as to whether he and the Cabinet will honor their oath to the Constitution and the American people.

“If Speaker Pelosi’s description of her conversation with General Milley is true, it sets a dangerous precedent that could undermine the president’s role as commander in chief and the separation of powers,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Our new lawsuit aims to uncover truth about the call.”