Judicial Watch Founder: “at Least 900,000 Illegals Voted in Midterms”

March 19, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1

Judicial Watch founder warns at least 900,000 illegal aliens voted in the Midterms

Remember when the mainstream media panicked when Trump claimed there was massive voter fraud in the 2016 election? 

Well, it turns out the problem is just as bad, if not worse, than we originally thought.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: True the Vote, a group dedicated to rooting out vote fraud, issued a statement supporting the charge by President-Elect Donald Trump that millions of illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election.

It was also reported that over 5,000 out-of-state voters may have voted for Hillary Clinton on election day in New Hampshire because the state allows same-day registration.

On Monday Judicial Watch founder and president Tom Fitton told an audience that at least 900,000 illegal aliens voted in the midterm elections.

Democrats count on these votes and voters to win elections.

