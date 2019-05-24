Judge Unseals Documents in Jussie Smollett Fake MAGA Attack Case

A judge ruled on Thursday to unseal documents relating to the Jussie Smollet fake MAGA attack case.

The records were sealed in March by Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx, shortly after prosecutors mysteriously decided to drop all charges against Smollett.

Attorneys representing the media, including ABC7, challenged the sealing of the records.

States Attorney’s Office fought to keep case sealed. Now, SAO will have to hand over previously sealed documents. https://t.co/F7Jbmz03YG — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) May 23, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Smollett was charged with 16 counts of lying to police in his hoax hate crime. Smollett allegedly employed two Nigerian brothers to play the parts of the homophobic white men.

The Chicago Police sent actor Jussie Smollett a bill for $130,000in March demanding payment for their investigation of his false statements.

The police letter to Jussie Smollett said, “The Chicago Police Department take seriously those who make false statements to the police, thereby diverting resources from other investigations.”

The Chicago police told Smollett to send them the payment in a timely manner.

Former Deputy Assistant John Yoo told Laura that if Kim Foxx is convicted of corruption in the Jussie Smollett case she faces up to 20 years in prison.

And former Michelle Obama Chief of Staff Tina Tchen has refused to honor a subpoena for her to testify on her role in getting Smollett let go for his hate crimes.