Judge Sentencing Flynn Demands To See ‘Dodgy’ FBI 302 Report

The judge presiding over General Flynn’s case is demanding to see the ‘dodgy’ FBI 302 report about the ambush Flynn interview, according to a new court filing.

Counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok ambushed Flynn at the White House on January 24th, 2017 along with Special Agent Joe Pientka. The meeting was arranged by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCage.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Flynn was told not have his lawyer with him and soon after the FBI agents began to question him he realized he was being ambushed over his phone calls to Russian Ambassador Kislyak.

The FBI agents who ambushed General Flynn on January 24th, 2017 didn’t write their 302 reports on their interview until 7 months later on August 22nd — this is also AFTER Rosenstein wrote his August 2nd memo expanding Mueller’s scope.

Congressional investigators have long suspected the 302 summary notes on Flynn were altered to make it appear he was lying.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe previously testified to Congress that the two agents who interviewed Flynn didn’t detect any deception.

The 302 report may not be released to the public because it may be filed under seal.

The American people deserve answers as to why the 302 summary report on the Flynn interview wasn’t taken at the time of the ambush –or was it rewritten several months later to exclude Peter Strzok since he was removed from Mueller’s team?

Comey, Yates, Strzok and McCabe set General Flynn up to not only remove him from his post as NatSec Advisor, but to catch him in a perjury trap.

The Special Counsel must file its reply to Wednesday’s court filing by December 14th.