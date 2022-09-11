Judge Sends Biological Male To Women’s Prison After Multiple Convictions Of Child Rape

A serial child sex offender was found guilty last week of sexually abusing multiple children while living as a man.

Now that the pedophile identifies as a trans woman called Sally Dixon, ‘she’ will be jailed in a women’s prison…. despite not being biologically or legally recognized as female.

Dixon, 58, began transitioning 18 years ago and carried out the disgusting offences against seven children from 1989 to 1996

The Mail Online reports: She was found guilty on 30 offences of indecent assault or indecency with a child against seven victims in July, the youngest of whom was seven years old at the time.

A jury took 17.5 hours to find her guilty on the charges, and not guilty on three more.

Ryan Richter, prosecuting, described a campaign of offending against two boys and five girls lasting eight years.

He told the court: ‘The defendant, living as a man in the late 80s and 90s, was a brazen and callous sexual predator.

‘He exploited young males and cultivated a toxic relationship with female children who he systematically abused throughout their childhoods.’

Sally Anne Dixon, who was born John Stephen Dixon in 1963, married twice and began transitioning to live as a female in 2004.

Despite being jailed for six months in 1997 for the sexual abuse of a teenage by, it was not until a victim came forward in 2019 that Dixon’s years of offending came to light.

Judge Van Der Zwart said opportunities to jail her earlier had been missed.

Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex heard Dixon will be sent to HMP Bronzefield where she will serve her sentence, despite not being legally recognised as a woman.

Wearing a pink jumper and dyed pink hair, Dixon scowled, frowned and shook her head during a sentencing hearing.

The victims were now vindicated, the judge said.

Sussex Police reopened their investigation into his earlier offending in 2019 following a new complaint from another victim.

Harrowing victim statements were read to the court by victims, now adult men and women, who described horrific abuse by Dixon.

One woman said her childhood abuse left her feeling constant anxiety.

‘I was hoping he would do the right thing for once and not put me through the trial but he didn’t.

‘He is a coward who did not give evidence.

‘He was happy to put us through it but not himself.’

Dixon lived in Crawley and Bexhill where he worked repairing TVs and as a DJ around local bars, clubs and a caravan park.

The court heard he abused the children at a lock-up garage and in a caravan on the south coast.

Dixon was given consecutive nine year custodial sentences with two one year extended licences and will serve at least 12 years in custody before becoming eligible for parole.