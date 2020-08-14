Judge Rules Devastated Father Can’t Stop Ex-Wife Transitioning 8-Yr-Old Son Into a Girl

A Dallas judge has taken away a father’s say in his 8-year-old son’s medical, psychological, and psychiatric care, giving that power to the young boy’s mother who is vowing to “transition” the boy into a “girl.”

After receiving national attention in October 2019, Jeffrey Younger’s parental dispute with his ex-wife Dr. Anne Georgulas had ultimately resulted in both parents getting a say in decisions regarding James and his twin, Jude; however this ruling effectively reverses that.

James Younger’s mother will now be able to enroll the eight-year-old boy in school as a “girl” named “Luna” and subject him to transgender medical procedures and chemical castration.

Yesterday’s ruling effectively reverses Judge Kim Cooks’ October order. After almost a week in court, in October Cooks had granted both parents, Mr. Younger and his ex-wife Dr. Georgulas, a say in medical, psychological, and psychiatric decisions for James and Jude. If the parents could not agree, a court-appointed parenting coordinator would be the tie-breaker. Now, Georgulas – who supports subjecting James to a gender “transition” – will be in charge of those decisions. Georgulas is not even James and Jude’s biological mother; she and her now-ex-husband used an egg donor to conceive the boys via in-vitro fertilization.

Yesterday, Judge Mary Brown, who was appointed to the case in January, granted Georgulas’ requests to force Mr. Younger to pay for counseling for James and Jude and attend family counseling. Mr. Younger previously objected to both of these requests as he was not allowed a say in the selection of the boys’ counselor or the family counselor.

The “Save James” Facebook page, run by individuals who support Mr. Younger’s cause, claims counseling will cost Mr. Younger $5,000 a month, in addition to a $10,000 retainer required by the counselor. Court documents do not specify the cost for counseling or the retainer.

According to the “Save James” Facebook page, Judge Brown’s order will also allow Georgulas to enroll James in school as “Luna.” Court documents indicate that Younger wanted to pull the boys out of school in favor of homeschooling.

Judge Brown’s ruling came without the hearing that was scheduled to take place yesterday. There was no explanation why Judge Brown issued her order without the proper hearing.