Judge Spares Pedophile Antifa Leader Prison Term Because He’s ‘Trying to Change’

An Oregon judge has sparked outraged after ignoring the state sentencing guidelines and sparing a pedophile Antifa leader from serving prison time because he is “trying to change.”

For the second time in recent weeks, Portland protest leader Micah Isaiah Rhodes stood before the Oregon judge ready to go to prison for having sexual contact with multiple minors.

Micah Isaiah Rhodes, a well-known Portland Antifa leader, was found guilty on two counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse after sexually abusing an underage boy and underage girl in the same week. However, instead of following the state sentencing guidelines, Judge Jerry Hodson gave the Antifa leader a slap on the wrist.

For the second time in weeks, the Oregon judge agreed to spare Rhodes from serving any time in prison. Instead, he was sentenced to five years of probation.

Oregon Live reports: Multnomah County Circuit Judge Jerry Hodson on Monday said he wouldn’t send Rhodes to prison for two to 2 ½ years because he believes Rhodes earnestly is “trying to change” despite the prosecution’s arguments to the contrary.

“I can tell that you’re sincere and I can tell that you’ve grown a lot over the last couple of years,” Hodson said as Rhodes wiped away tears.

Rhodes was 20 and 21 at the time of his crimes, in 2014 and 2015.

In March, Rhodes pleaded guilty to two counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse for at least twice having sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy. Investigators say Rhodes met the boy on a gay dating app, and the contact happened in Gresham and Troutdale.

Days earlier, a Washington County jury had found Rhodes guilty of second-degree sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl. A defense memo said the contact happened after the girl went to watch a movie with Rhodes at his mother’s house.