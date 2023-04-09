Judge Overseeing Trump’s Sham Case Exposed As Democrat Mega Donor Who ‘Hates MAGA Voters’

The federal judge presiding over Donald Trump’s case brought by Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg is a Democrat mega-donor who previously expressed his contempt for MAGA voters.

FEC records reveal Judge Juan Manuel Merchan donated three times to ActBlue in 2020, earmarked “Stop The Republicans” and “Biden For President.”

Infowars.com reports: Since ActBlue is one of the Democratic Party’s largest election fundraising platforms, this exposes the judge’s political bias against Trump.

That could be grounds for an ethics investigation because Merchan violated New York’s Code of Judicial Conduct by making these donations to Democrats in 2020.

From Breitbart:

Under Section 100.5 of the New York Code of Judicial Conduct, sitting judges cannot “directly or indirectly engage in any political activity.” Prohibited political activity includes “(h) soliciting funds for, paying an assessment to, or making a contribution to a political organization or candidate.” The New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics’s yearly-updated handbook makes this clear, stating: A sitting judge may not make political contributions at any time, even to a U.S. presidential candidate or to a federal congressional candidate outside of New York State (Opinion 11-146; 22 NYCRR 100.5[A][1][h]). Furthermore, the American Bar Association’s Model Code of Judicial Conduct states that unless permitted by law, a judge shall not “solicit funds for, pay an assessment to, or make a contribution to a political organization or a candidate for public office.”

Even an ethics lawyer on MSNBC lamented that the “optics” of Merchan donating to Democrats was “problematic.”

“I think the optics are a bit problematic,” former Southern California U.S. Attorney Carol Lam said on Friday.

MSNBC ANCHOR: "Judge…who presided over Trump's…arraignment made a campaign to President Biden's 2020 Presidential campaign…Are the optics problematic?"



CAROL LAM: "I think the optics are a bit problematic."



A Soros-funded prosecutor and a judge who donated to Trump's… pic.twitter.com/rtzGWNkvM2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 7, 2023

“To be clear, the donations were made in 2020 before Judge Merchan had either the Trump Organization case assigned to him, or obviously this case, but it is troubling optics, I think, for any judge to have made a political contribution, and then to have a party who is either the beneficiary or not the beneficiary of that political contribution before that judge in court. Now, it was a trivial amount of money, and this is a trial-level judge.”

So not only did Trump receive an indictment from Bragg, an openly anti-Trump prosecutor who was backed by far-left billionaire George Soros, but the judge overseeing the sham case is an ally of the political party Trump is running against in 2024.

The saga has already politically backfired on the Democrats, reflected in recent polls showing Trump’s approval surging following his indictment and his campaign receiving $8 million in donations in just days.