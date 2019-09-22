Judge Orders President Trump to Give Videotaped Deposition in Mexican Protestors’ Lawsuit

A New York judge has ordered President Trump to give videotaped deposition in a lawsuit filed by Mexican protestors who claim they were physically attacked outside of Trump Tower in 2015.

The six protestors are suing Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, Trump’s campaign and his security crew.

In 2015, a protest erupted outside of Trump Tower in response to Trump’s comments about dangerous illegal aliens from Mexico.

The Associated Press reported:

State Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez of the Bronx denied Trump’s effort to quash the subpoena, ordering him to videotape a deposition for the trial before jury selection begins Sept. 26. The lawsuit stems from a Sept. 3, 2015, protest outside Trump Tower over negative comments Trump made about Mexico and Mexican immigrants when he had begun his presidential campaign that summer. Six protesters of Mexican origin who claimed they were assaulted sued Trump, the Trump Organization, his presidential campaign and security personnel.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump tried to quash the subpoena, however the judge sided with the protesters’ lawyers and said that Trump’s argument that there must be “exceptional circumstances” to depose the president of the United States did not apply in this case.

“The decision today stands for the proposition that no one is above the law, including Mr. Trump,” said Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.