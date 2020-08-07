Judge Moves To Blow Seth Rich Case Wide Open, Requests Julian Assange Testify In Fox News Case

A U.S. judge has requested Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s testimony in a civil lawsuit involving Fox News and concerning Seth Rich’s death, in a move many people believe will blow the case wide open and finally provide answers concerning the unsolved murder of the DNC staffer.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn requested the international assistance in accordance with the Hague Convention.

“In the proper exercise of its authority, this court has determined that the evidence cannot be secured except by the intervention of the English courts and that assistance from the English courts would serve to further the international interests of justice and judicial cooperation,” the judge wrote in a memorandum for the senior master of the Royal Courts of Justice.

Joel and Mary Rich, Seth Rich’s parents, sued Fox News in March 2018 after the news network published and later retracted an article titled “Seth Rich, slain DNC staffer, had contact with WikiLeaks, say multiple sources.”

Seth Rich’s parents claimed Fox News inflicted intentional emotional distress on them by slandering their dead son. The case against Fox was dismissed in August 2018, but the Second Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the dismissal in 2019.

The case has since entered the discovery phase and Judge Sarah Netburn has determined that Julian Assange’s testimony is crucial for determining the central dispute between the parties—whether the article was a “sham” as the Riches claim, or “substantially true” as maintained by Fox News.

“Mr. Assange, as founder of WikiLeaks, is exceptionally suited to provide testimony that will be highly relevant to these issues. Therefore, Fox News, by and through this letter of request issued by the District Court, is formally requesting the testimony of Mr. Assange for use at trial,” the request to the UK court states.

Assange has consistently denied Russia provided DNC emails to Wikileaks. Seth Rich, a DNC employee, was murdered after the leaks began in Washington, D.C.

The case remains unsolved however police called it a robbery even though his wallet, phone, jewelry and other valuables were not taken. Many believe Rich was the DNC leaker.

Fox News have agreed to bear costs. You can read the court documents here.

Julian Assange hinted Seth Rich was Wikileak’s source in an interview on Dutch TV in 2016.

