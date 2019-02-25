Judge Rules Male-Only Draft Is Unconstitutional; Feminists Silent

A federal judge in Texas has declared that an all-male military draft is unconstitutional, paving the way for women to be drafted into mandatory military service.

In what progressives should hail as “progress”, the judge ruled that “the time has passed” for a debate on whether women belong in the military, according to USA Today:

The decision deals the biggest legal blow to the Selective Service System since the Supreme Court upheld the draft registration process in 1981. In Rostker v. Goldberg, the court ruled that a male-only draft was “fully justified” because women were ineligible for combat roles.

Information Liberation reports: Why do we need females to be drafted? Because it’s 2019, that’s why!

But U.S. District Judge Gray Miller ruled late Friday that while historical restrictions on women serving in combat “may have justified past discrimination,” men and women are now equally able to fight. In 2015, the Pentagon lifted all restrictions for women in military service.

The case was brought by the National Coalition For Men, a men’s rights group, and two men who argued an all-male draft was unfair.

You see, ladies: it’s discriminatory not to draft you!

Our prog-globalist rulers have a lot of wars they want to fight and they’re going to need a lot of cannon-fodder!