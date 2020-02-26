Judge Judy: I’ll Fight Bernie ‘To The Death’ To Keep America Great

Judge Judy has identified Bernie Sanders and his socialist movement as a threat to America as we know it, vowing to “fight them to the death” to keep America great.

The television jurist — whose full name is Judith Sheindlin — slammed the socialist Sanders for being anti-American, declaring that the United States doesn’t need a revolution because we’ve already had one and it made America the greatest country on planet Earth.

“America doesn’t need a revolution,” Sheindlin told Oklahoma City’s KOKH earlier this month.

“It’s the most perfect country in the world and those people that are trying to change it and revolutionize it, don’t have a chance, because I’ll fight them to the death”

It’s clear who she was talking about — Sanders — and Democrat presidential rival Michael Bloomberg latched onto her comments in a recent TV appearance.

“Don’t get on the wrong side of the judge,” Bloomberg said, according to the Daily Mail. “That’s the message.”

While Judge Judy appears to be favoring Bloomberg in the election, you do have to give Judge Judy credit for one thing: She recognizes the corrosive effect the Bernie folks and their socialist dreams are having on our culture.

It isn’t just the fact that they’re socialists, which should be enough of a reason to stay far away from unfunny Larry David and the rest of the Hollywood hypocrites.

The simple fact is America doesn’t need a revolution. We had one.

That’s what made America the greatest country on the face of planet Earth in all of history.

To say we need a revolution is to reject all that has made us great — all in the name of what Bernie says is a Scandinavian-style social democracy, at the same time he’s saying that, you know, what happened in Cuba and what is happening in China isn’t all bad.