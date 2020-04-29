Hillary Clinton’s endorsement of Joe Biden is “like the kiss of death” for his campaign for president because Americans know Clinton is “a magnet” and “an enabler of sexual predators,” according to Judge Jeanine Pirro.

“You know, Hillary Clinton endorsing Joe Biden when he’s being accused of, as you say, not sexual harassment but sexual assault, it’s like the kiss of death. The woman is literally a standard-bearer, the magnet, the enabler of sexual predators,” Pirro said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” highlighting the former First Lady’s ongoing defense of her husband — former President Bill Clinton — while countless women of accuse him of sexual misconduct, assault, and rape.

Clinton, the failed Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, appeared as a “special guest” with Biden on one of his live streamed virtual town hall shows Tuesday where the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate delivers addresses from deep in the basement of his Delaware home.

“Feminist icon” Hillary Clinton, who has a history of enabling sexual predators, endorsed Joe Biden for president on Tuesday while completely ignoring the allegations of sexual assault.

DailyCaller report: The two did not broach the subject of Tara Reade, the woman who is accusing Biden of sexual assault when she worked for the former Democratic Delaware senator in his Washington office.

“This woman [Hillary Clinton] is a woman who does not stand for women. For her right now to endorse Joe Biden is really to ignore what all of the “MeToo” movement has been talking about … Let’s talk about Brett Kavanaugh and Tara Reade,” Pirro said, referring to the Supreme Court justice nominee who faced vociferous opposition from Democrats over sexual misconduct stories and the woman accusing Biden.

Clinton once declared that “any woman who reports an assault should be heard and believed.”

Pirro said that there is evidence that Reade was a victim of a sexual assault and that “she made the complaint to three people about Joe Biden [allegedly] pushing her up against the wall in the Senate with no one else was around, pulling up her skirt and putting his — I ‘m not going to get graphic here — but sexually abusing her, they moved her away from where she had been working in the Senate office to a room with no windows … ”

The judge also mentioned that “documentary evidence” proves she actually worked for Biden and that a recent television recording of her mother discussing Reade’s ordeal with then-top rated CNN talk show host Larry King in 1993.

Pirro said the evidence against Kavanaugh from accuser Christine Blasey Ford was threadbare.

“This is politics — pure unadulterated politics. It’s about power, supporting people who you want to be empowered. It has nothing to do with women and protecting women in the system.”