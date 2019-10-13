Judge Jeanine: CIA Attempting Coup Against Our Democratically Elected President

The CIA are attempting a coup against President Trump to prevent him winning another term in office, Judge Jeanine Pirro has warned.

During Friday’s “Fox & Friends” broadcast, Pirro weight in on the CIA whistleblower complaint against POTUS over his phonecall with Ukraine’s President.

Pirro says the whistleblower wanting to anonymously testify against President Trump in writing behind closed doors is evidence of the CIA “attempting a coup against” Trump.

“Who is this guy?” Pirro asked.

“Number one, he is a CIA person, OK? What we’re experiencing right now is the CIA, an intelligence agency, attempting a coup against the United States president. And that is what is going on here. This is intelligence agencies trying to take out a president.”

She continued, “The bottom line is, who is he afraid of? They always try to make themselves victims. Everybody’s a victim. You know, I was a prosecutor for 150 years. Every criminal I ever tried was a victim. You’re not a victim. You need to come out. You know, Barack Obama, I was just reading this morning, he fired whistleblowers. Now in this administration, we’re not even entitled to know who they are.”

Pirro then slammed the whistleblower, describing the complaint as “nothing more than hearsay.”

“The best evidence is the transcript,” she said.

“The president was open, he was willing and transparent.”

WATCH: