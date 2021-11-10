Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jury Members Are Being Illegally Filmed

The judge presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has warned that jurors are being filmed entering the courthouse in what might be an attempt to intimidate them.

Judge Bruce Schroeder declared on Tuesday that a deputy observed somebody taking video of the jury as they arrived.

“I’ve been assured the officers had the video that was taken deleted. New measures are being taken to make sure that does not reoccur,” the judge told the jury as they arrived that morning.

Breitbart.com reports: There have been concerns throughout the trial over attempts to intimidate the jury. The media and Democrats, who falsely cast Rittenhouse as a white supremacist mass murderer, have generally primed the public to expect a conviction. The facts, however, have always suggested a strong possibility of acquittal on the grounds of self-defense, as Rittenhouse was being attacked when he shot his pursuers — a reality acknowledged on the witness stand by two prosecution witnesses thus far.

A supposed relative of George Floyd, the man whose murder by police last year in Minneapolis, Minnesota, triggered riots nationwide, has allegedly called for Rittenhouse jurors to be intimidated, and specifically by taking photographs of them.